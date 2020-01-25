Gabrielle Union Seemingly Shades Terry Crews After He Commented on Her ‘America’s Got Talent’ Firing

Last fall, Gabrielle Union had a very public falling out with America’s Got Talent after she wasn’t asked to return following her lone season appearance. Now that AGT judge Terry Crews has refuted Union’s claims about the work environment, PEOPLE noticed that Union took to Twitter to speak out once again. While she doesn’t mention him by name, it’s clear she’s referring to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth. https://t.co/X1uooWTpmK — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Union’s comments started after she quote-tweeted fans who were speaking out in defense of the actress. “Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed…” Union also wrote, adding “but we already know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Crews’ comments come after he addressed Union’s firing from the competition series with Today. While he admits he “can’t speak for sexism,” he had nothing but praise for the work environment.

“That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent,” Crews said. “In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white — it was everything in the gamut.”

Before long, she stopped quote-tweeting fan replies but continued to address Crews’ comments.

“Can someone please ask [about] what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES,” she tweeted. “Like, legit… where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?”

“Let’s also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage,” Union continued. “Let’s Google the execs that run the show and ask follow up [questions] about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let’s discuss the facts.”

Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough were each told they wouldn’t be returning to America’s Got Talent last fall. In the wake of their firing, Union became quite outspoken about the environment, which she described as racist, sexist and overall toxic. In the wake of her comments, NBC announced a thorough behind-the-scenes investigation, with show creator/executive producer Simon Cowell reportedly at the center.