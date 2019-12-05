Gabrielle Union Reveals What Happened During 5-Hour Meeting With NBC Over ‘America’s Got Talent’

Gabrielle Union has spoken out once again about her ousting as a judge from the NBC series America’s Got Talent. It was announced earlier this week that the 47-year old actress won’t be returning to the show, but had announced that a meeting would take place. Shortly after, Union posted to Twitter that she was able to “express my unfiltered truth” during a productive five-hour meeting with network executives.

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

Union was ousted from the series along with fellow AGT judge Julianne Hough back in late November, with each having only been on the program for a single. Not long after, it was reported that Union had repeatedly complained about racial insensitivity that ran rampant behind the scenes, as well as the behavior of fellow judge and executive producer Simon Cowell. Apparently it was these complaints that played a role in her firing.

Shortly after the allegations were made public, NBC released a joint statement with the show’s producers, claiming that they “remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture” and would work with Union’s representatives to hear her complaints before “following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

It didn’t take long before Union responded via Twitter, where she appeared to be calling out NBC for a lack of sincerity on their part. She initially spoke out about the whole ordeal back in late November, thanking her fans for the outpouring of support.

Union was a judge for the 14th season of the long-running reality/talent competition. Her and Hough were brought in along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews to replace outgoing judges Heidi Klum and Mel B and host Tyra Banks, respectively, who’d all left the prior season. She also stars in the police procedural L.A.’s Finest, which is itself an offshoot of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action movie franchise Bad Boys.