Former ‘Bachelorette’ Jillian Harris Reveals She’s Having a Girl

Former Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris is thinking pink following her gender reveal.

Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto are expecting a baby girl. The Bachelorette alum, who competed on Jason Mesnick’s season The Bachelor before becoming The Bachelorette in 2009, took to Instagram to announce that her family of three is growing to a family of four with the addition of a little girl.

“I’m SO excited to FINALLY share the gender of baby number two with you today!! I know many of you have been eagerly waiting for me to spill the beans so today I’m dishing whether we’re having another boy or a girl!!” she captioned the picture, which showed she, Pasutto and son Leo dressed in pink.

She also took to YouTube to post the gender reveal.

“Tonight is the night. We are finally opening up the envelope which will reveal whether or not we’re having a baby girl or baby boy,” she says in the video, which shows both Harris’ and Pasutto’s families voting on what they think the gender of the baby is.

By the end of the video, Harris’ cousin opens the envelope and turns the lights in the pool to pink, officially announcing that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Harris and Pasutto, who became engaged in December 2016, welcomed son Leo on August 5, 2016. The little one weighs 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

“I can’t remember a time where my heart has been SO full. A total dream come true!! We are over the moon, stoked, blessed, exstatic!!!!! Little babe, we CANNOT wait to meet you!!!!!!” Harris had captioned a photo of herself baring her baby bump prior to little Leo’s birth.

Harris is not the only former member of Bachelor Nation with pink on their mind. The Bachelor alum Erica Rose and husband Charles Sanders are also expecting a little girl, their first child together.

Rose, who shares daughter Holland, 1, from a previous relationship, and Sanders had announced in March that they were expecting, the couple stating “We are so excited to be expanding our family! I know that Holland will love being a big sister and having a new best friend for life. I love being a mom and making babies lol! Charles has shown that he will be a great dad by the way he treats Holland.”

The couple tied the knot in December of last year during an intimate ceremony in Houston, Texas, surrounded by former Bachelor contestants.