Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules, Family, Ordered to Pay $2.5M in Wrongful Death Suit

Former Bachelor Chris Soules has reportedly agreed to pay $2.5 million to the family of a many who died after a fatal crash that occurred in April 2017, with the payment part of a settlement of a civil lawsuit from January 2019 against Soules for wrongful death.

The agreement, obtained by We Are Iowa, states that the sum will be paid by Soules and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For the total consideration of $2,500,000.00, Nancy Mosher, Matthew Mosher, Michael Mosher, and the Estate of Kenneth Mosher (‘claimaints’) hereby release and forever discharge Christopher Soules, Gary Soules, Linda Soules … from any and all liability whatsoever … arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on April 24, 2017,” the agreement reads.

Soules was involved in the crash when he hit a tractor with his pick-up, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, who was driving the tractor. Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, though his lawyers argued Soules fulfilled his legal obligation by calling 911 and waiting for paramedics to arrive. The reality star also performed CPR on Mosher before leaving.

The 37-year-old was originally arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony, and he later pled guilty in November 2018 to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of information aid – leaving the scene of an accident.

“Though I immediately stopped, called 911 and identified myself, and rendered reasonable aid to the injured person — including requesting an ambulance and administering CPR while the ambulance was en route — I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 dispatch or law enforcement…,” Soules wrote in his guilty plea.

Court records show that Mosher was worth over $3 million, including over $2 million in real estate and $641,875 in farm equipment. In January, his wife, Nancy, who is serving as the executor of his estate, was granted authorization to enter the settlement agreement.

“..it is understood that claimants alleged a claim for damages in excess of the amounts paid or to be paid and the released parties dispute the extend of damages,” a settlement and release agreement filed on January 18 reads. “however, this Release is executed as a compromise settlement of a disputed claim, liability for which is expressly denied by the parties released and the payment of the above sum does not constitute an admission of liability on the part of any person or entity.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt