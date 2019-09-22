Food Network Chef Carl Ruiz Dead at 44

Carl Ruiz, a chef best known for his appearances on Food Network, has died at the age of 44, according to several friends and peers. It is unclear exactly what happened to the chef, who appeared on shows including Guy’s Grocery Games and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, but his passing was confirmed by Guy Fieri, among others.

I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. pic.twitter.com/einY8qp7wf — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) September 22, 2019

Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ’The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him. — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) September 22, 2019

Fieri opened up about how much he cared for Ruiz, who also appeared on Dinner: Impossible and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He stated “a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million.”

Other Food Network and foodie personalities paid tribute to Ruiz with their own memories and photos with the chef, including Jet Tila, Troy Johnson and Alex Guarnaschelli.

You taught us how to enjoy every moment to the fullest and not live wondering what if! You are gone way too soon @carlruiz ! I will always be #ruizing! You will be remembered by us all! #RIP my friend. Thank you @guyfieri for bringing Carl into all of our lives. #GGG pic.twitter.com/4g3Xyfq9kH — Jet Tila (@jettila) September 22, 2019

Good buddy of mine is gone. He made people laugh who’d forgotten how to laugh. He set rooms on fire. He was the match and the kerosene. The smartest and lovable-ist asshole I knew. This one gutted me. Goodnight, @carlruiz. pic.twitter.com/kYpkgeEIEr — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) September 22, 2019

This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny & unique all in 1. My life will be lonelier without him. Love you Carl. I’ll make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza best I can without you here. 💔#rip @carlruiz pic.twitter.com/zgzVX1xlhy — alex guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) September 22, 2019

Ruiz appeared on six episodes of Guy’s Ranch Kitchen and was a regular on Guy’s Grocery Games, where he was was both a contestant and a judge throughout his 25 appearances. He also had a YouTube series titled Omg Carl’s Food Show, in which he reviewed chain restaurants like Chick-fil-a, Applebee’s, Waffle House and Olive Garden, among others.

No cause of death or other information about Ruiz’s passing has been made public as of press time.

