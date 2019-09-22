Reality

Food Network Chef Carl Ruiz Dead at 44

Carl Ruiz, a chef best known for his appearances on Food Network, has died at the age of 44, […]

By

Carl Ruiz, a chef best known for his appearances on Food Network, has died at the age of 44, according to several friends and peers. It is unclear exactly what happened to the chef, who appeared on shows including Guy’s Grocery Games and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, but his passing was confirmed by Guy Fieri, among others.

Fieri opened up about how much he cared for Ruiz, who also appeared on Dinner: Impossible and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He stated “a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other Food Network and foodie personalities paid tribute to Ruiz with their own memories and photos with the chef, including Jet Tila, Troy Johnson and Alex Guarnaschelli.

Ruiz appeared on six episodes of Guy’s Ranch Kitchen and was a regular on Guy’s Grocery Games, where he was was both a contestant and a judge throughout his 25 appearances. He also had a YouTube series titled Omg Carl’s Food Show, in which he reviewed chain restaurants like Chick-fil-a, Applebee’s, Waffle House and Olive Garden, among others.

No cause of death or other information about Ruiz’s passing has been made public as of press time.

Photo Credit: Food Network / David Moir

Tagged:
,

Related Posts