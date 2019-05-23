‘Floribama Shore’ Stars Codi and Kirk Promise to ‘Mess Each Other up’ With Embarrassing Ink on ‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’

Floribama Shore stars Codi Butts and Kirk Medas didn’t hold back when given the opportunity to “mess each other up” with tattoos on How Far Is Tattoo Far?.

The Floribama roommates talked with PopCulture.com ahead of the Thursday, May 23 Season 2 premiere of the MTV show that showcases close friends and family members pushing the limit on their relationships by picking out tattoos for one another that’s only revealed after it’s been inked permanently on their body.

Agreeing to be on the show, hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Nico Tortorella, was a no-brainer for the fun-loving southerners, especially with a dose of liquid courage.

“I mean me and Kirk had been drinking a little bit,” Codi, 26, joked of putting his fate in the hands of his buddy. “It’s fun and I’ll be able to talk about it.”

The reality star added, “All we said to each other was, ‘Hey, look, after this whole entertainment career of ours is over, we may have to get a corporate job, so let’s be conscious of that.”

Kirk, 27, added, “I love tattoos, and I figured if you get something that’s not visible, who cares?”

That doesn’t mean the two were going to follow in the footsteps of castmates Nilsa Prowant and Ami Hall, who appeared on How Far Is Tattoo Far?‘s first season, but ended up giving each other tattoos that would boost each other’s self-confidence.

The guys were determined to one-up their roommates when given a chance Codi admitted: “That’s what me and Kirk were talking about … they kind of got basic b— tattoos. They were pretty nice to each other, and that’s lame.”

“We both knew we were gonna mess each other up,” Kirk admitted. “We just kind of trusted each other not to ruin each other’s lives.”

But was this trust misplaced? You’ll have to tune into Thursday’s How Far Is Tattoo Far? premiere to find out.

“Honestly, Snooki was like the whole time, ‘Yeah, you two aren’t gonna be friends [after the show],” Kirk teased. “If you’re a true Floribama fan, these tattoos are going to mean a lot and you’re gonna understand them right away.”

Don’t miss the season premiere of How Far Is Tattoo Far? Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV