'Floribama Shore' Stars Codi and Kirk Break Down Their 'F—d up' Tattoos After 'How Far Is Tattoo Far?'

Can Floribama Shore's Codi Butts and Kirk Medas ever get over the God-awful tattoos they gave each other on How Far Is Tattoo Far?

On Thursday's Season 2 premiere of the MTV show, which pits friends and family members against one another as they pick out tattoos for the other person that are only revealed afterwards, the Floribama roommates really went at each at each other, making permanent some of their most memorable moments on the show.

Prior to the episode airing, the reality stars opened up to PopCulture.com about everything from the tattoos' designs to their own bad tatts, revealing if they're already looking for a cover-up artist.

Codi, famous for his tendency to throw up during a night out, ended up with a permanent "Puke and Rally" tattoo in chunky vomit script right near his groin, courtesy of Kirk.

"He loves to drink and party, but he'll throw up every time," Kirk told PopCulture.com of the tattoo concept, adding that he hoped the ink would be a warning to women looking to hook up with his friend unknowingly post-puke.

"Now I have a f—d up tattoo forever," Codi lamented. "There's throw-up on my leg, and it's got chunks in it too. ...But in the back of my mind, I'm like, 'This is what you did to me? Wait 'til what I did to you."

He's not wrong. Kirk ended up with a tattoo that Codi felt perfectly encompassed his hot-headed tendencies, particularly his explosion over chicken in the first season and his near-arrest for chucking crackers at a guy talking smack at the bar — the Floribama star's head on the body of a pit bull, holding a chicken wing with saltine crackers at his paws.

"I wanted to obviously teach him a lesson, and what better way than an embarrassing tattoo," Codi explained of the design. "He's been kind of a hot-head, and he's always like, "B—, I'm from Atlanta!' ... I kind of gave [the artist] a roundabout thing about what I wanted, and when I saw the design I was like, 'Yes!' "

"I can't believe I have my face on my leg," Kirk said of his big reveal. "It was a lot to process. ...It caught me off-guard, I really had no idea."

And while Kirk's mom laughed at her son's new body art, Codi revealed his best friend's girl wasn't so enthused.

"His girlfriend didn't talk to me for a day or two," he admitted.

As for whether the MTV stars are planning on covering up their awful ink, the two are on opposite sides of the spectrum.

"Hell, I'm gonna keep it," Codi told PopCulture.com. "It's something I can always look at ... and when I'm old I'll look at it and say I lived life to the fullest."

As for Kirk? "I'm probably gonna get a leg sleeve," he said with a laugh. "It's gonna be a long process."

How Far Is Tattoo Far? airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV