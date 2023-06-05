HGTV's 'Fixer to Fabulous' Season 5 Fate Revealed

Husband-and-wife duo Dave and Jenny Marrs aren't done restoring and transforming homes in Northwest Arkansas. The renovations stars will be back for another season of their HGTV reality series, the network on Monday formally renewing its hit series Fixer to Fabulous for Season 5. The network also treated fans to news of an upcoming Fixer to Fabulous spinoff.

Fixer to Fabulous premiered in 2019 and follows the Bentonville, Arkansas, residents as they remodel old homes to match each homeowner's personal style and needs, transforming s historic houses in desperate need of an update into charming forever homes. Jenny is the designer of the pair, while Dave focuses on craftsmanship. The series has been a massive hit for HGTV, with the most recent season drawing in 28.3 million viewers, according to the network.

"Dave and Jenny's loyal fan base comes back season after season for their incredible Bentonville overhauls," Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, said in a press release. "We can't wait to showcase the Marrs as their fans have never seen them before, completely out of their element for a remarkable renovation set in the stunning Tuscan countryside."

In addition to Fixer and Fabulous Season 5, which will run for 16 episodes set to air in 2024, HGTV on Monday also announced a new four-episode spin-off series, Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano. The upcoming spinoff will see the Marrs' "travel overseas to take on their most challenging property yet-a crumbling centuries-old Italian villa," per an official synopsis provided by HGTV.

Dishing on the show when speaking to PopCulture.com in November 2021 ahead of Fixer to Fabulous' Season 3 premiere, the resourceful and creative couple opened up about the renovation process, with Dave sharing, "I think right when you first start, there's that excitement about starting a project. And so I'm a demo guy. I love doing that. I love just smashing into a historical wall and wondering what I'm going to find. And so I think that's what makes us work so well together is I really like the beginning phases and when I'm starting to wear out towards the end, Jenny's engines kick in and she takes over and then we get to work on ... or she gets to kind of take over and make it beautiful." Jenny, meanwhile, said her favorite part of the renovation process "is at the end, when we start staging and styling and bringing everything together, just seeing the process actually come to life is definitely my favorite."

Fixer to Fabulous is produced by RIVR Media. Season 5 is slated to air on HGTV in 2024, though an exact premiere date has not been announced.