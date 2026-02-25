‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’: Contestant Chelsea Has a Medical Emergency Following Intense Challenge (Exclusive Clip)

Fear Factor: House of Fear is brand-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Pain Auction,” airing on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m. ET on Fox, “Nine remain for 24 hours of non-stop fear.”

“They bid on how much punishment they can take in Knoxville’s twisted ‘Pain Auction,’” the logline continues. “And, for the first time, no one is safe from elimination in a truly sick pie-eating contest.” The exclusive sneak peek shows just how far one contestant is pushed after Chelsea eats five hot peppers. While it seems like she’s okay once winning a Fear Factor coin, things quickly take a turn after downing a glass of milk, and she begins to vomit. A producer checks her out, and she’s brought to the on-set EMS and medical tent, and she is not doing well.

Unfortunately, that’s the price to pay when you’re on a show like Fear Factor. There are some challenges that really test your fear, while others really test your stomach or pain tolerance. Host Johnny Knoxville didn’t seem too concerned about Chelsea, and it can be assumed that House of Fear takes extra precautions when it comes to any type of medical emergency because of the nature of the series. At the very least, Chelsea managed to get a Fear Factor coin, so if she gets the all-clear from EMS, she’s moving on.

Fear Factor: House of Fear premiered on Jan. 11 and was first announced in May. It is the fourth iteration of the stunt/dare game show, which initially ran from 2001 to 2006 on NBC and was hosted by Joe Rogan. The new series is “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than ever before. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official synopsis. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

Fear Factor is unpredictable, always has been, and always will be, and that hasn’t changed with the reboot. Fans will have to see what happens with Chelsea and all the other contestants, and who is able to take the Pain Auction. Check out an exclusive clip above and watch a new episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.