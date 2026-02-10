‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’: The Contestants Are Forced to Face Their Fear of Open Water and More in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Fear Factor: House of Fear is all-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Deep,” airing on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m. ET on Fox, “A terrifying water challenge threatens to drown competitors in their own fears.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Then, sparks fly in the Fear House, leading a steamy showmance and a dramatic photo-finish End Game,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, host Johnny Knoxville introduces the contestants to the next challenge called The Deep. It will test their fear of open water, drowning, and freezing temperatures. Not to mention the fact that their fear of killer whales and sharks may also be tested. They learn that they will form two teams and will plunge into the water more than once, and the team that lasts the longest will be safe from elimination.

Play video

They don’t call it Fear Factor for nothing, and there are certainly enough people in the world who despise open water and would do just about anything rather than be at risk of drowning and not deal with freezing temperatures. While this challenge may not be a disgusting one, it definitely will not be a favorite with the contestants. It’s hard to predict how this one will go down and who will be eliminated, but it will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Fear Factor: House of Fear premiered on Jan. 11, a few days earlier than initially announced. Hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, the reboot is “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than previous iterations. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official synopsis. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

There is going to be a lot to look forward to in this upcoming episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear, especially since this show is known to be unpredictable. Be sure to check out the sneak peek above and tune in to a new episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear on Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.