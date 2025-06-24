Joe Rogan’s ‘Fear Factor’ Revival Replacement Is an Instantly Recognizable TV Icon

Johnny Knoxville is taking over the Fear Factor reins from Joe Rogan in Fox’s upcoming reboot, Fear Factor: The New Chapter.

The Jackass star, 54, will emcee the revival of the aughts competition show, which was originally hosted by Rogan from 2001 to 2006 and revived by MTV in 2017 for two seasons with Ludacris as the host.

While the original Fear Factor featured contestants undergoing wild challenges like eating insects or milking a goat with their mouths, the next Fox version will feature the contestants living together in a remote location as they take on “mind-blowing stunts and harrowing challenges” and participate in a “twisted game of social strategy.”

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter is set to premiere during Fox’s 2025-2026 season.

“Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” said Fox President Michael Thorn in a statement. “His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor.”

“When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified,” added Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America, in a statement. “We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear and the fun on our contestants and our viewers.”

Casting is now open for people 18 and above living in the U.S. and Canada.