‘Fear Factor’ Reboot Gets New Premiere Date

Fox’s new Fear Factor reboot is coming sooner than expected.

Deadline reports that Fear Factor: House of Fear will now premiere on Sunday instead of Jan. 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Johnny Knoxville-hosted reboot will immediately follow an NFL wildcard game at 8 p.m. ET/Live to all time zones. On Wednesday, Jan. 14, The Masked Singer will have its time-period premiere with a “Fear Night” themed episode at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the time-period premiere of House of Fear at 9 p.m. ET. The two reality shows will continue with new episodes in their respective time periods the following week.

CR: Serguei Bachlakov/FOX

It’s not unusual for a broadcast network to move shows around to have them premiere after a big game. Most recently, Fox opted to move up the Season 4 premiere of Animal Control and the series premiere for Best Medicine to air after Fox NFL doubleheaders last month. The network also chose to air the Season 3 premiere of Rob Lowe’s The Floor following the Super Bowl in February 2025, while NBC moved up The Hunting Party’s series premiere to air after the NFL divisional playoff game the previous month.

Per Fox, Fear Factor is “bigger, bolder, and more daring” with the reboot, hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official synopsis. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

Play video

Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee is an executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone is an executive producer, along with Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. House of Fear marks the fourth iteration of the reality competition series, which originally ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2006 on NBC and was hosted by Joe Rogan.

The network briefly brought the series back for a nine-episode run in 2011. In 2017, MTV revived Fear Factor for two seasons with Ludacris as the host before ultimately being canceled again. Which brings viewers to Fear Factor: House of Fear, which officially premieres on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET following an NFL wildcard game before shifting to its normal slot on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.