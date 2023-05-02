Canceled HBO Max Series Picked Up by The CW For Season 3

The CW's trips to FBoy Island and FGirl Island have been booked. After saving the two shows in March, The CW confirmed that FBoy Island Season 3 will be part of its fall 2023 lineup. FGirl Island will debut its first season during midseason, The CW said Tuesday.

The first two seasons of FBoy Island were released on HBO Max and hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. In December 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the show, which was the streaming platform's first original reality series. However, since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finalized last year, the company chose to focus on reality shows from known Discovery properties instead of keeping a separate HBO Max reality unit going. In March, Deadline reported that The CW rescued the franchise.

FBoy Island was filmed in the Cayman Islands and included three female leads and 24 male contestants. The men were split between "nice guys" who wanted serious relationships and "fboys" who did not. The women had to figure out which men belonged to which group to find the men of their dreams. The men also competed for a $100,000 cash prize. In FGirl Island, the roles will be switched, with three men trying to find the "nice girls" among a group of 24 women. Both shows are produced by STXtelevision and were created by Elan Gale.

"With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, FBoy Island on The CW is a perfect match," Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming at The CW, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff FGirl Island and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience."

"I'm so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back," Glaser added. "It's icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn't be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show."

The CW was founded by CBS and Warner Bros. in 2006. However, Nexstar Media Group took a controlling, 75% interest in the network in October 2022. Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery each still have 12.5% stakes.