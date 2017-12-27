Farrah Abraham Says ‘No’ to ‘Teen Mom’ in 2018

Farrah Abraham is swearing off Teen Mom OG for 2018.

The MTV star has been going back and forth about whether she’ll film another season of the reality show, and in a reply to PEOPLE’s story about her biggest co-star and family feuds over the year, it appears as though she’s leaning towards quitting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No more Teen Mom & No more fights YAY 2018!🎉🤩🐪 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 27, 2017

“No more Teen Mom & No more fights YAY 2018!” she wrote.

Abraham’s relationship with MTV was soured earlier this year when producers “fake fired” her on camera due to her work in adult entertainment.

Before she confirmed that she had not breached her contract with Viacom in November, the mother of one railed against the network that made her famous in a Facebook rant.

They “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.’”

Since then, she’s called the show “scripted” and “fake,” encouraging people interested in learning more about being a teenage mother to watch TLC’s Unexpected.

However, she’s also been fairly noncommittal when it comes to her future with the show.

“I don’t know. It’s really what was given in my life. I have to say, I try to do it in a whole other level with all of my brands — I try to deal with the next level,” Abraham said earlier this month. “I will say Sophia is not going to continue to be on ‘Teen Mom.’ Sophia is not going to continue to talk about sex and unplanned pregnancies and all that stuff — so she’ll go on to do something better and hopefully she’ll be doing makeup brands or clothing.”

The next day, she walked her statements back, saying Sophia would continue to appear on the show.

Photo credit: Crazy Horse III