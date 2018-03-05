Exclusive: Farrah Abraham Sends Final Fiery Message to ‘Teen Mom’ Castmates

Farrah Abraham is getting the final word in with her co-stars before leaving Teen Mom for good.

After nearly a decade on reality TV, news broke this week that the 26-year-old would not be returning to the MTV franchise for another season, reportedly replaced by Teen Mom 3 cast member Mackenzie McKee amid her $5 million lawsuit claiming the network and its producers “sex shamed” her for working in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham has been critical of Teen Mom for being “fake” and unsafe for children over the last few months, which she reiterated in a final message to her castmates she shared exclusively with PopCulture.com Friday.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture.com. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

She also sent one last warning to castmates Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood.

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she said. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious.”

She concluded with well wishes for all, despite her condemnation of the reality show they share, saying, “As I start a new chapter, I wish all the families the best in safety and health.”

Since Abraham began speaking out against MTV, she’s dealt with an overwhelming number of critics making judgment on her life choices, but she told PopCulture.com that she is able to keep her head up due to her conviction of belief.

“To make a change in society, ‘see something say something,’” she told PopCulture.com. “Many aren’t leaders and making world changes. I chose this life, I will always continue to make this world a better place above all the lies and attacks against me.”

She then added a slight dig at her fellow castmates, saying, “I think I’ve done this better than most in reality TV.”

