Farrah Abraham Not Starting Wrestling Career, Promoter Clarifies

Farrah Abraham is not really getting into a wrestling ring any time soon. A wrestling promoter who signed the former Teen Mom OG star told The Blast she was only signed to appear at a comic book convention, not to wrestle.

On Saturday, World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling announced it had “come to terms” with Abraham. CEO Jerry Bostic even boasted of welcoming Abraham “into our family.”

“Farrah brings a lot of creativity to the table and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing work we are going to do together as a team. I would like to personally thank both Farrah & her agent Ricarte for this opportunity,” Bostic wrote on Twitter.

This led many to believe Abraham was going to be wrestling, but that is not the case. Bostic later explained to The Blast that the “terms” they reached had nothing to do with jumping in the ring and wrestling. Abraham really signed with Bostic’s World Class Revolution, an entertainment company that sets up bookings and event planning.

However, Bostic said the is talking with Abraham’s team about getting her involved in the wrestling league as a valet, not an actual wrestler. He said he will meet with Abraham later this week.

Bostic explained to the site that he understood how people could be confused by Saturday’s announcement and he was inundated with nasty comments about agreeing to work with the controversial Teen Mom star. But he also thinks Abraham is a misunderstood celebrity who could become a successful speaker to young women.

Abraham’s representatives also told The Blast she is not going to be a wrestler.

Abraham left Teen Mom OG last fall and made her last appearance in April’s Teen Mom OG reunion, where she gave a strange interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky. She is reportedly being replaced by former Are You The One? star Cheyenne Floyd in the upcoming season.

Since leaving Teen Mom OG behind, Abraham has focused on her work in the adult entertainment industry. She also made headlines when she was arrested for allegedly striking a male employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June. On Monday, Abraham was officially charged with battery and resisting a police officer. If convicted, she could face up to 18 months in prison.

In a statement to PopCulture.com, Abraham’s rep, Elizabeth Lloyd, said the situation was a “misunderstanding.”

“A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing,” Lloyd said. “Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

Photo credit: GP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images