Farrah Abraham Reportedly Making a Movie About Her Life

Farrah Abraham’s time on the small screen may be over, but she reportedly now has her sights set on the big screen.

The former Teen Mom OG personality is reportedly developing her best-selling novel, My Teenage Dream Ended, which discusses the death of her daughter’s father, Derek Underwood, into a movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m currently doing private castings and getting ready to make a memorable feature film,” Abraham confirmed the news to In Touch Weekly. “I look forward to have many fans who supported me through Teen Mom be part of the film.”

Abraham, who recently parted ways with MTV, first teased the film in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, April 25, in which she asked actors and actresses to submit headshots, their locations, IMDB links and social media bios for casting consideration.

Just days before, on Monday, April 23, Abraham said goodbye to the show she has been a staple on since 2009 during the second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Her departure from the popular reality series first made headlines in October, when the 26-year-old broke the news to fans that she had been let go from Teen Mom due to her involvement in the adult entertainment business.

Taking to Instagram last week to share a photo of herself and Dr. Drew during the filming for the Teen Mom OG reunion, Abraham parted ways with the show in a lengthy statement.

“It’s been a great 10 year era of Farrah for Teen Mom I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, Joy, happiness, memories & no regrets,” she wrote in part.

Abraham also had a message for her Teen Mom castmates, which she shared exclusively with PopCulture in March.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

Following her departure from the show, Abraham filed a lawsuit against Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, Viacom and a number of production companies for $5 million for allegedly harassing her over her work in the adult film industry.

Abraham claimed she met Freeman at her home in Texas and was “harassed, humiliated and degraded” by the producer. She went on to say that she “feared for her life” based on Freeman’s threats. The 26-year-old mother then went on the claim the harassment was based on “gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear” and that they “unreasonably interfered” with her work and psychological well-being.