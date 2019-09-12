Farrah Abraham Ignites Outrage by Referring to 9/11 as ‘7-Eleven’ in Latest Video With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham’s 9/11 tribute video landed her in hot water with fans after the former Teen Mom star referred to the national tragedy as “7-Eleven” while visiting Freedom Tower in New York City with 10-year-old daughter Sophia. In a video posted to her Instagram and YouTube channel on Sept. 11, Abraham chronicled their trip to the site of the terrorist attacks 18 years prior.

Unfortunately, Abraham made a major gaffe right off the bat, saying at the start, “OK, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers, and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this guys.”

“I think this is gorgeous, beautiful, and in memory of a lot of loved ones, a lot of others lost,” she continued. “I remember being in fifth grade when September 11 attacks happened, Sophia was not born yet, so I think it’s really important that Sophia learns about it, and here we go.”

Abraham also sparked backlash saying she was looking to “enjoy the experience” of being at the monument, adding, “”It’s pretty gorgeous here. It’s such a great day. The buildings are so beautiful.”

“I kind of wanted to make this video while I’m here at the Freedom Tower for September 11,” the MTV personality added. “However we all deal with loss, I encourage you guys to check out my last videos for bereavement, depression, but it’s good to have a memorial for those. It’s great to visit loved ones and have good memories.”

Commenters on Instagram immediately called her out for the video, which they deemed disrespectful.

“It’s 9/11 not 711.. has the botox leaked into your brain,” one quipped, while another added, “If you want to ‘enjoy the experience’ of 7-11 you are in the wrong place.”

Another added, “Unfollowing right now. The fact that she said 7-11 is disgusting. She is using this horrible moment in history to try to gain more fame and exploit her child even more. So shameful.”

