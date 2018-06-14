Farrah Abraham’s First Photo Since Arrest

Farrah Abraham is going to great lengths to show her followers that all is well on her end following her arrest early Wednesday morning.

The former Teen Mom OG cast member shared a throwback Thursday photo of herself dancing with her 9-year-old daughter Sophia at a wedding.

“always dance & never give up on the good times,” Abraham wrote in the caption. “we loved my cousin illa’s wedding Sophia was adorable as the flower girl & to all the newly weds out there Congrats! @illahruska we love you & Bob so happy for you both!”

The photo was Abraham’s first since she was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Beverly Hills Hotel after hitting a hotel employee. She was released Wednesday on $500 bail.

Abraham was taken into custody and reportedly charged with battery and trespassing, but insists that is not true. The mom of one posted a screenshot of TMZ‘s report to Instagram with a fiery caption pushing back against the claims.

“No charges & no jail time, I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure & public punching bag,” Abraham wrote. “ALL is Fair In Farrah’s world. I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me. Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at.”

Abraham allegedly struck a hotel employee after a fierce argument. In her Wednesday post she lashed out at the hotel employee for unspecified “misconduct.”

“The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way,” she wrote.

She also blamed police for the situation, alleging they sold information to news outlets.

“The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on,” she wrote. “Focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems.”

Before Abraham took to Instagram Wednesday, a representative for the former reality star insisted that the arrest was a “misunderstanding.”

In a statement to PopCulture.com, Abraham’s rep, Elizabeth Lloyd, said, “This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios,” the statement added.