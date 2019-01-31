Farrah Abraham Defends Sharing Video of 9-Year-Old Daughter Dancing in Her Underwear

Farrah Abraham is defending her controversial video of daughter Sophia, in which the 9-year-old is seen dancing in her underwear.

The Teen Mom alum shared footage of her child on Snapchat earlier this week in which the little girl is wearing just underwear and a bra top. Unsurprisingly, the footage inspired a wave of backlash online, but Abraham won’t apologize.

“I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins,” she told TMZ of the video Wednesday, adding that she didn’t find the clip to be inappropriate as it was filmed in a public fitting area in a Nordstrom.

The Ex on the Beach star’s defense didn’t win her many supporters, however.

“SHE IS A CHILD! We are not prudes for thinking this is wrong!” one user replied on Twitter to a story about the issue. “Children are not supposed to be DRESSED provocatively, WITH make up on, and POSED in a sexy way! Farrah, knowing Sophia already has grown men saying perverted things on her account, is exploiting her CHILD! DISGUSTING!”

Another added, “Something has to be done for this child but it seems no one around her will step up. Since her mother wants to continue to endanger her and use her for ‘publicity’ it’s time people report Farrah’s [Snapchat] to protect Sophia cause this is sick and wrong.”

Abraham’s parenting skills have come under fire in the past, allowing Sophia to wear makeup at age 7 and share photos of herself on social media.

In a 2016 interview with the Allegedly podcast’s Theo Von and Matthew Cole, Abraham defended allowing her child to wear makeup to school, saying, “You know, when your kids are 5 or 6 they already start playing with makeup. And I was the only mother in freakin’ elementary school getting called in to deal with makeup on her daughter.”

She added that she told the principal of Sophia’s school that if she didn’t want her students to wear makeup, then she should stop wearing makeup.

“So I said to them — and I proved my point because then the principal switched schools — I go, ‘Well then you should take off your makeup. If you don’t want little girls coming to school with makeup then don’t wear makeup,’” the reality personality explained of her reasoning. “And then ever since I’ve seen that principal she hasn’t had makeup on her face.”

