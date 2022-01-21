Farrah Abraham Considers Legal Action Against Nightclub After Embarrassing Arrest

Following her arrest at the Hollywood nightclub Grandmaster Recorders on Saturday, Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is considering legal action against the establishment. TMZ reports that the reality star and her legal team are exploring the possibility of a civil suit, claiming that she was wrongfully placed under citizen’s arrest initially by the club’s staff. Abraham’s lawyer Kia Feyzjou told the outlet that the citizen’s arrest was unlawful so she should not have been taken into custody by the police.

Feyzjou also claimed that Abraham was pinned down by security with “excessive force,” which has left her in a lot of pain and distress in the days following her arrest. Abraham allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Recorders, where she and a friend were partying. The MTV star was reportedly insulted by someone at the club, which started the incident, reports TMZ.

Someone at the club allegedly called Abraham a “hater.” Abraham then got “belligerent” at this point and the club’s security asked her to leave. She then allegedly slapped a guard. Police were not called at first, but paramedics were. When they arrived, they called the police because Abraham was still belligerent. The citizen’s arrest was made and Abraham was taken into custody. She was released shortly thereafter. She is due in court on May 19, reports Page Six.

Abraham posted a video of her arrest on Instagram on Sunday. Alongside the clip, she wrote that she wanted to post this because she believes that no one should “ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold.” She went on to claim that an individual under the account name antonelloparloto (whose account appears to have since been deleted) made the dinner reservation and “conspired an attack” against her. Abraham alleged that the individual conspired with staff at the location to put together “a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup.”

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” Abraham alleged. “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer [Grandmaster Recorders] should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.” The former Teen Mom star went on to thank the Hollywood police for “rescuing” her. She added, “I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone. I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods.” Abraham ended her post by sharing that she’s looking forward to using her law degree and that she eagerly anticipates going “to court.”