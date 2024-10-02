Nikki Garcia's Sister Brie Seemingly Shades Artem Chigvintsev After Arrest

Nikki Garcia's twin sister, Brie Garcia, is calling out "lies" in the wake of news that Nikki's estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, will not be charged with domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Brie, 40, took to her Instagram Story with a quote reading, "The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable."

(Photo: Brie and Nikki Garcia - Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The post came the same day that Chigvintsev broke his silence on his Aug. 29, arrest for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his wife. The Dancing With the Stars pro will ultimately not face charges after an investigation into the incident by the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

"I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped," Chigvintsev wrote in a statement on his Story. "This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed." The Russian-born dancer continued that his priority moving forward would be his and Garcia's 4-year-old son Matteo. "He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," he continued. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

(Photo: Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev - Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Following the incident, Nikki filed to end her marriage to Chigvintsev on Sept. 11, requesting sole custody of their son. "Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce," her rep said in a statement at the time. "She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time." Two days later, Chigvintsev filed a petition in court requesting joint custody of Matteo.

Brie shared in a subsequent update on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast that her sister wouldn't be joining her as she asked for privacy during the difficult time. "Nikki isn't here because, as you all know, she's going through something personal in her life, and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we're going to give that," Brie said on the Sept. 23, episode. "But she sees all the support and love, and we are always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that."