The 'Teen Mom' star was already facing two felony charges of second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force, as well as a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

Teen Mom star Bar Smith is facing more charges in connection to his July 7 arrest. Just two days after police in Henderson, Nevada took Smith, the estranged husband of Ashley Jones, into custody on kidnapping and harassment charges, The Ashley reported that a criminal complaint on an additional felony charge of residential burglary constituting domestic violence was filed against Smith on Tuesday, July 9.

The felony count is reportedly handed to those in Nevada who enter "a dwelling with the intent to commit domestic violence," and joins a lengthy list of other charges Smith is currently facing. Smith was already facing a misdemeanor charge of harassment, as well as two felony charges for second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force. The second-degree kidnapping charge is a category B felony that can result in a sentence of two to 15 years in prison and fines up to $15,000 in the state of Nevada. He was also charged on an unrelated matter, which is listed as "Contempt of Municipal Court," and was also cited for owing at least $5,000 in child support.

Smith has remained behind bars ever since he was taken into police custody in Henderson, Nevada on July 7. Details of the incident that led to the arrest, including who the alleged victim was and why he was in Nevada, remain unclear. Addressing the arrest on a Teen Mom Fans Facebook page, however, his mother, Shen Williams, said the person whom Smith allegedly kidnapped was not his 5-year-old daughter Holly, whom he shares with Jones. The two exes seemingly broke up in 2023, with Jones currently residing near Las Vegas.

"All I can say he definitely did not kidnap Holly," Williams wrote, adding that she wasn't "sure on all that happened but he definitely did not kidnap Holly." She said in a separate comment, "we will make public statement soon. I'm gathering details [about] what happened. Since it's [an] open [case] I won't hurt the situation."

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, who first appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, participated via video in a hearing on Monday, where he was appointed a public defender and his bail was set at $35,000, on the condition that he stay away from the alleged victim if he's released from jail. Per The Ashley, when he is released, Smith will also be placed on Level 4 Pre-Trial Compliance Unit monitoring, the highest level offered in Nevada. He is set to appear before a judge again on Wednesday for a Felony Arraignment for the residential burglary constituting domestic violence charge.