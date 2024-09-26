'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest, Nikki Garcia Divorce

Artem Chigvintsev has broken his silence following his domestic violence arrest and divorce from Nikki Garcia. After the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed he will not face charges following an investigation into the incident, the Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, took to Instagram with a statement of gratitude.

"I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped," Chigvintsev wrote in a Sept. 25, statement he posted on his Instagram Story. "This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed."

Chigvintsev continued that his number one priority moving forward is his son with Garcia, 4-year-old Matteo. "He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," he wrote in his statement. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

Thanking the people who supported him over the past month, the dancer concluded, "I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters – continue being the best father I can be."

Chigvintsev's arrest made headlines on Aug. 29 when police booked him on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse just before 10 a.m. in Napa Valley, Calif., two days after he and Garcia had celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The Russian dancer was released on $25,000 bond that same day.

Garcia has never confirmed that she was the spouse in question, but in a 911 call made the day of Chigvintsev's arrest, he claimed the Total Bellas star had thrown shoes at him. At the time, Garcia's rep called the arrest "a private matter" and asked for privacy for the family. On Sept. 12, Garcia filed for divorce, requesting full custody of Matteo. Chigvintsev then requested joint custody in his response.

(Photo: Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia - Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

On Sept. 24, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office had declined to file criminal charges against Chigvintsev after a "thorough review of the criminal investigation" and due to a lack of evidence. The DA's office remains open to revisiting the case if other evidence is presented.

Chigvintsev and the former WWE star first met when they were partners on Season 25 of DWTS in 2017, but they only got together romantically two years later after Garcia's engagement to John Cena ended. Garcia and Chigvintsev then welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020 and tied the knot almost two years later.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.