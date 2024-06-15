'Law & Order' Alum Angie Harmon's Daughter Arrested Weeks After Dog Shooting

Just weeks after Angie Harmon's dog was shot and killed, the Law & Order alum's teenage daughter was arrested. RadarOnline reports Harmon's 19-year-old daughter, Avery Sehorn, was arrested on June 6 and charged with felony burglary and larceny. She allegedly stole six bottles of liquor that were worth $500 from a night club in North Carolina.

Via New York Post, according to an incident report, Sehorn, whose father is NFL star Jason Sehorn, was with two 17-year-old boys who were also arrested. After getting into the club through a back door, the trio hid behind the bar and drank the stolen liquor. Harmon had celebrated her daughter's high school graduation just days before the incident.

Last month, Harmon sued Instacart and one of its delivery drivers after her dog was shot and killed back in March. The actress had scheduled a grocery delivery thinking her driver was an older woman because of the Instacart profile. However, a younger man showed up instead, allegedly shooting the family dog, who later died at a local vet. Harmon is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

It's been a tough time for the family, and evidently especially for Sehorn. Not much else is known about the arrest, as it could simply be a teenager acting out before going off to college. She is set to go to the University of Alabama in the fall, but it's unknown if the arrest will change that. As of now, Angie Harmon nor Jason Sehorn have commented on the arrest, but Harmon has continued posting on her Instagram since June 6 like nothing happened. It's likely she just wants to keep the matter as private as possible.

Harmon and Sehorn, who was playing for the New York Giants at the time, got engaged in 2000 while Harmon was appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. They tied the knot a year later. In addition to Avery, their second child, they are also parents to daughters Finley and Emery. The couple separated in 2014. Harmon was also previously engaged to actor Greg Vaughan from 2019 to 2021 but called it off. Sehorn, meanwhile, married fire equipment heiress Meghann Gundermann in 2017 and have a daughter named Sage.

This is a difficult time for the Harmon-Sehorn family for numerous reasons, and while it seems like their summer isn't starting off on the right foot, it has only just begun. There is plenty of time to turn it around.