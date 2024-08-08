Taylor Swift's Vienna Concerts Canceled After Alleged Terror Plot Arrests

Two men have been arrested, and a third is being questioned by police, in connection with an alleged terror plot involving Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Veinna.

Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows in Vienna this week have been canceled after authorities said they foiled an alleged ISIS-linked terrorist plot targeting the upcoming concerts in the Austrian capital. The singer was set to take the stage at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna from Aug. 8 to 10 as part of the final stop of her current European leg of her worldwide tour, but all three shows were canceled Wednesday after two men were arrested in connection to the planned attack.

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Vienna Shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," a statement shared to Instagram by Swift's Taylor Nation account and concert promoter Barracuda Music said. "All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days."

(Photo: tay - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Austrian officials confirmed Wednesday, per the Associated Press, that a 19-year-old Austrian citizen listed as the "main suspect" was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, with a second suspect taken into police custody in Vienna. Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, said authorities were aware of "preparatory actions" for a possible attack, and the 19-year-old suspect had "a focus... on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna." He added that older suspect had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group. The suspects are believed to have been "radicalized by the internet," police said.

Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligence said in a news conference Thursday that the 19-year-old downloaded manuals for bomb building, adding that authorities found hydrogen peroxide, homemade explosives, detonators and detonator cables at his apartment, according to NBC News. Authorities also found Islamic State and al Qaeda material at the home of the 17-year-old suspect. A third suspect, a 15-year old Austrian national, is being questioned by authorities.

"The situation was serious, the situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented," Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said.

Further information is not available to this time. The next stop on Swift's tour is in London on Aug. 15. The singer is set to play five-night straight at Wembley Stadium through Aug. 20. All five dates are still scheduled to proceed as planned.