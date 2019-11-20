‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot’s First Look Revealed

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is officially coming back on Feb. 16, and HGTV is giving fans an emotional sneak peak at the new season. In a two-minute clip, viewers briefly meet some of the families whose lives will be forever changed by the show. Fans also get to hear new host, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, say “move that bus!” for the first time.

Ferguson isn’t the only new face that’s part of the makeover crew. Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe will be the new design team for the show. There will also be special guests throughout the series — Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, Laila Ali, Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We can’t wait for you all to see these families and their magnificent stories!!! I loved being a part of the design team, and helping create a new beginning for them!” one of the show’s designers, Jane wrote on the Instagram post.

“Today’s short teaser video is just a taste of what everyone can expect from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. We reimagined television’s most iconic home renovation show,” HGTV president Jan Latman said in a statement. “We cast Jesse as host, reviewed hundreds of deeply emotional family stories, added more special guests who have a passion to help others, and executed truly unbelievable, life-changing, whole-home renovations. With help from more than 10,000 volunteers — families, friends and neighbors — sharing more than 560,000 hours of their own time, we improved the lives of 10 special families and created another can’t miss television series on HGTV.”

Last month, Rimes was announced as one of the series’ special guests, admitting how excited she was for the reboot.

“I was an avid fan of the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, so when I heard about the reboot on HGTV, I just had to have a hand in it,” Rimes said in a statement at the time. “It’s an honor to help renovate a dream home for a deserving family, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Let’s move that bus, y’all!”