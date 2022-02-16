Erin Andrews Reveals What She Misses Most About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (Exclusive)

Erin Andrews is known for doing great work on the sidelines of NFL games for Fox Sports. But she became a household name when she was the co-host of Dancing with the Stars from 2014 to 2019, invited into the homes of millions in the U.S. and the world. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Andrews, who revealed what she misses most about the ABC competition show.

“I miss hosting,” Andrews exclusively told PopCulture. “I’ll always miss that group. I think what we had there was very special with Tom [Bergeron] leading the pack. He was our Tom Brady, our quarterback of the show and the judges were a lot of fun and those dancers were so special and nobody could talk football with me on those Mondays, which I was so annoyed about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s why I always love having a retired football player, so somebody could talk to me about football when I would be there on Mondays during the season. But yeah, that was a great time. I mean obviously, that’s something I want to do again where I try to juggle a football game during the weekend and then host a primetime game show. I really, really want to get back into that role. I had such a great time.”

Andrews also compared hosting Dancing with the Stars to what she did in the NFL. “I think hosting a show like that would be a lot like doing an NFL game or a sporting event,” she said. “You don’t know the outcome. You have to kind of live and breathe with the contestants and what they’re competing for and all of that. Kind of looking for the right fit in that world, but definitely want to get back to it. Maybe don’t have to wear ballroom gowns and I maybe throw a pant in every now and then, and a sneaker, if you will. But if I could leave the ballroom gowns out of it, but if that was a requirement, I mean I would consider it.”

When Andrews joined Dancing with the Stars, she also became the lead sideline reporter for Fox’s NFL broadcasting crew, a role she still has today. Andrews, who competed in the show in 2010, began hosting Dancing with the Stars during the show’s 18th season and was there through the 28th season. She and Bergeron were replaced by Tyra Banks in the 29th season in 2020.