Erin Andrews Reacts to 'DWTS' Move to Disney+ After She Was Fired From Show

Erin Andrews is keeping her thoughts focused on her friends from Dancing With the Stars as the ABC show makes the transition from ABC to Disney+ after 15 years and 30 seasons. The FOX Sports anchor opened up to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview about the changes the show has made after she and Tom Bergeron were let go as the show's co-hosts ahead of Season 29.

"I obviously saw it from all the dancers posting it, so I just hope that they're doing OK and they're excited about it," Andrews said of the DWTS Disney+ announcement. "That's where my love and my dedication lies towards, is those guys. So, as long as all of them are good." The longtime DWTS co-host, who was a staple of the show starting in 2014, also revealed she was actually due to catch up with Bergeron when news broke that Tom Brady would be joining her on FOX Sports as the lead NFL analyst when he officially retires.

"I'm actually bummed out because the day I was supposed to go have lunch with Tom Bergeron, the Tom Brady announcement was made and I had to go to FOX," she shared. "Tom ruined my Tom lunch. And actually, Tom Bergeron is from New England, so, I was like, 'I never thought I would say this to you, but Tom Brady just ruined our lunch, so, from one Tom to another, I'll have to catch up with you soon.'" Andrews added, "But I miss that guy a lot, Tom Bergeron, and I hope to see him soon...He's the best."

Bergeron and Andrews both were let go in July 2020 from the series, with Tyra Banks named as their replacement and new executive producer days later. Andrews revealed that she was shocked to get the call from ABC. "I didn't have much time to deal with it," she remembered. "I got a call that said, 'So-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh, s-, this is it.' I felt sorry for myself." Paired with the uncertainty of live TV production at that point in the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrews said it was a frightening time for her. "I was like, 'Oh no, I'm a loser, this is really bad,'" she shared. "It was a super big bummer."