'DWTS' Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Photo of Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy

Jenna Johnson is soaking up her first week with her "little love." The Dancing With the Stars pro, who welcomed her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy on Jan. 10, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her baby boy with her followers as she reflected on her first seven days as a mother.

Johnson shared on Instagram Tuesday a close-up photo of her little boy, whose name has yet to be announced. In the picture, the newborn is holding onto his mother's finger while she holds him close to her chest, showing just the back of her baby's head for now. Johnson added in her post that she and Chmerkovskiy would share more photos of their little one when they're ready, but for now they're "trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can."

"One week with my little love," Johnson began her post, adding, "I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me... 'You don't know what love is until you have your own child.' My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it ." Johnson and Chmerkovskiy announced the birth of their firstborn one day after he was born, sharing that their "world is forever changed" now that he is in it.

Johnson first announced that she was pregnant back in July, calling becoming parents "our biggest dream come true yet." She continued, "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

Shortly after, the dancer shared a candid post about her fertility journey as she urged those who are struggling with pregnancy not to "lose hope." Johnson wrote alongside a video of her reacting to her positive pregnancy test, "We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break. So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget."

She continued that "our journey getting to this point wasn't an easy one," recalling all of the times her pregnancy tests didn't turn up positive. "I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."