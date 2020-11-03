'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Fans Are Stunned After Erika Jayne Files to Divorce Tom Girardi
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked to learn on Tuesday that Erika Jayne (a.k.a. Erika Girardi) filed to divorce her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years of marriage. Jayne reportedly filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts. RHOBH fans have subsequently taken to Twitter in order to share their thoughts about this surprising news.
"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Jayne told E! News in a statement. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we have built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well." Jayne and Girardi did not have any children together. Although, the reality star does have an adult son from a previous relationship. As for spousal support in this case, it's still to be determined.
Fans were sent into a tizzy upon hearing the news of Jayne's divorce. Check out what some of those very fans are saying below.
Sending Love
WHAT..... @erikajayne— POP NATION (@P0P_N4TION) November 3, 2020
much love for you and T #WWHL #RHOBH #bravo 😢 https://t.co/fwSc0IVwuu
Many fans are sending love to both Jayne and Girardi as they navigate this new phase in their lives. As this fan even noted, they were definitely shocked to hear about the news.
Not Taking It Well
Understandably, I’m taking this pretty hard. https://t.co/5gTjkr6RGa— Evelyn Baker Lang (@EvelynBakerLan1) November 3, 2020
RHOBH fans everywhere are taken aback by this news. Clearly, some are taking the news harder than others.
Had Hope
I thought they were going to go all the way... #RHOBH https://t.co/i3CuaDMYnb— Brandon 🖤 (@thestanglife50) November 3, 2020
Fans thought that Jayne and Girardi were in it for the long haul. Considering that Girardi was largely supportive of the reality star's turn on Broadway during the most recent season of RHOBH (a fact that meant a lot to the star), it was indeed surprising to hear that they have since split.
Shook
IN OTHER NEWS IM SHOOK https://t.co/3zajXpndlS— Katherine Kavanaugh (@KatherineKav) November 3, 2020
Some fans kept their reactions to the news short and simple. As this fan put it, they're "shook."
Talking About It
LET’S TALK ABOUT THE HUSBAND https://t.co/LnGLTyvXjD— draculaura 🦇 (@lolgrainger) November 3, 2020
One fan brought up an iconic line from RHOBH in addressing Girardi and Jayne's divorce news. Maybe it is finally time to talk about the husband?
Just Shocked
Woah I’m shocked at this I did not see this happening ever https://t.co/sf5QJwUoMU— Stacy 🌱 (@Dixiechick3796) November 3, 2020
Since Girardi and Jayne's relationship appeared to be in a good place on RHOBH, fans were surprised to hear about this latest development for the couple. This fan wrote that they didn't expect to hear about them splitting at all.
Heartbreaking
💔💔💔 so sad to hear of any long term relationships like this ending. #RHOBH https://t.co/INMCil8VEy— Housewives & Wine (@HousewivesWine) November 3, 2020
As this fan put it, it is sad to hear that Jayne and Girardi's marriage is coming to an end. In short, they're heartbroken over the news.