'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Fans Are Stunned After Erika Jayne Files to Divorce Tom Girardi

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked to learn on Tuesday that Erika Jayne (a.k.a. Erika Girardi) filed to divorce her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years of marriage. Jayne reportedly filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts. RHOBH fans have subsequently taken to Twitter in order to share their thoughts about this surprising news.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Jayne told E! News in a statement. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we have built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well." Jayne and Girardi did not have any children together. Although, the reality star does have an adult son from a previous relationship. As for spousal support in this case, it's still to be determined.

Fans were sent into a tizzy upon hearing the news of Jayne's divorce. Check out what some of those very fans are saying below.