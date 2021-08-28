Erika Jayne Facing 8-Figure Lawsuit Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

✖

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is now facing a $25 million lawsuit by the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case trustee amid her ongoing divorce from disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi. Jayne is being hit with litigation over her involvement in her soon-to-be ex-husband's firm footing the bill for her "XXPen$ive" lifestyle over the last 12 years –– which she's claimed to be unaware of. The trustee is now asking her to pay the firm back.

Jayne was allegedly using her corporation EJ Global to take more than $25 million from the law firm as a way to pay for her American Express bill, glam squad, and other frivolous expenses. “She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” the trustee claims in the suit. “The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.” The reality TV star has claimed on the RHOBH franchise as well as in interviews that she had no idea of her husband's unlawful dealings that were done on her behalf. Though, the trustee says “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [she] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate.”

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the trustee alleged. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.” In a Johnnie Cochran-esque rhyme, the trustee attempts to push the court to rule in favor of the firm's reimbursement plus added interest saying, “the glam cannot be supported by a sham.”

Ronald Richards, the trustee's attorney said in a statement that the suit was meant to provide Jayne with the opportunity to make things right. “The evidence is undeniable,” he argued. “The law firm paid out over $25,000,000 in expenses which were approved and generated by one person, Erika Girardi." He continued: “We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others."

Jayne's lawyer responded to the suit on her behalf with a statement to Page Six. “Unfortunately, the amended complaint is another example of the trustee and her counsel jumping to conclusions without a full investigation, and bullying and blaming Erika for actions taken by Girardi Keese for which Erika does not have legal liability," it reads. “Erika will defend the case, and we will seek sanctions and all appropriate remedies for the claims brought in bad faith and without any legal merit,” her lawyer said.