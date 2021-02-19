'Very Cavallari': Shannon Ford Reveals Her Relationship With Kristin Cavallari After Shocking Firing

✖

Shannon Ford has broken her silence on where she and Kristin Cavallari stand following her firing on Very Cavallari. On an episode of Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, she confessed that she and the Laguna Beach star had some tension behind closed doors and that they haven't seen each other since the day she walked out. Ford said "it got kind of personal."

"I haven't spoken to her since the day I walked out of the office," she said according to E!. "She did message me, like, once and asked for some password. And I was like, 'No, I'm out of office at the time. Sorry." While she and Cavallari may not be friends, it appears she's still on good terms with Jay Cutler. In fact, Cutler posted a photo of the two clinking wine glasses when they were having lunch with their mutual friend Mark "Chuy" Block in Charleson, South Carolina. She says she thinks he posted the footage because "he knew it'd be funny."

While she may not be pals with the mom-of-three anymore, she did say she was sad to hear Cavallari and Cutler were getting a divorce. When she asked if she was surprised by the news, she says she always felt the couple were happy but people saw it coming. "I wasn't shocked when I saw, like, the headlines. I mean, I didn't really think that they were a bad couple at all together. I thought they seemed happy. But as far as the headlines, I think everyone in our town had kind of known it was coming for a few months."

"I don't ever want to see anyone get divorced that are just like, people that drifted apart," Ford added. "That's sad." Cavallari and Cutler have three children together: Camden Jack Cutler, 8; Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6, and Saylor James Cutler, 5. While they may be on their way to being officially divorced, there's still a lot of love for one another.

"Every relationship has their stuff," she said to PEOPLE. "I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy." She added that since they have children together, "he's going to be in my life forever."