'DWTS': Tom Bergeron Reveals Season 1 Throwback With Lisa Canning After Ousting

Tom Bergeron is out as Dancing With the Stars host, so he's taking some time to reflect. As a part of his process, he unearthed an image from Season 1 of the ABC competition series. The photo, taken by Adam Larkey for Walt Disney Television, shows the TV personality side-by-side with co-host Lisa Canning. The pair were prepping to present Kelly Monaco and pro partner Alec Mazo with the Season 1 Mirrorball trophy on July 6, 2005.

Bergeron appears to be mid-speech in the still, which gives him a bit of a funny expression. He laughed this off when he re-shared the image on Wednesday, promising fans he was "completely sober" when it was taken. He also made sure to give Canning a shoutout, being as fans might be less-familiar with her. Canning only served as co-host for Season 1 of the program.

From Season One. Despite my expression, I was completely sober 🤣 (with co-host Lisa Canning) pic.twitter.com/PX7TTt5RzM — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 15, 2020

This trip down memory lane comes after ABC fired Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews ahead of DWTS Season 29. Bergeron, himself, broke the news on Monday in the form or a tweet. He stated that he was "informed" that the series would "be continuing without" him.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," the 65-year-old actor wrote. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

On Wednesday, ABC named Tyra Banks as Bergeron's replacement, while also praising the former host's time leading the broadcast. They also claimed Banks would helm a "fresh take" on the DWTS franchise.

"Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars‚ we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success," Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment's president, said in a release. "As we gear up for the show's 29th season, we can't wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America's favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a 'Smize' to fans everywhere."

Banks added, "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

ABC has not slated a release date for Dancing With the Stars Season 29 just yet, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Producers have not announced contestants or Andrews' replacement, either.