Tom Bergeron Breaks His Silence on Tyra Banks as New 'Dancing With the Stars' Host

Tom Bergeron is taking the news of his replacement on Dancing With the Stars by Tyra Banks with his signature good humor. After news broke Tuesday that the supermodel would be taking over for Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews after they were let go by ABC Monday, the 15-year host of DWTS took to Twitter to crack a joke about Banks' new job.

Bergeron quipped that because their initials are the same, he wouldn't be getting his "monogrammed towels" back from his dressing room, adding thoughtful and winking emojis. The longtime host's followers loved his response, with one responding, "At least you have a good sense of humor about it?! You will be missed." Another wrote, "You are going to be so missed on Monday nights, Tom!!"

I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels 🤔😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 15, 2020

Bergeron announced the abrupt change-up at ABC Monday evening, tweeting, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC released a statement soon after revealing that co-host Erin Andrews had also been let go as the show went in a "new creative direction" ahead of Season 29. The Fox Sports personality took to social media soon after thanking her DWTS family for "6 memorable seasons." She said that those six years "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Despite the way, her time on the show came to an end, Andrews concluded by saying she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

Tuesday, ABC announced that America's Next Top Model alum Banks would come on as the duo's replacement, which she said in a Wednesday interview on Good Morning America would help take the show to the "next level." She said during the interview, "I am having meetings with the producer that I walked in to join, Andrew Llinares, and... he's like, 'Tyra, you just don’t know. It's gonna be next level.' We're doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, 'cause it’s gonna be different."