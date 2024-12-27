Former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is undergoing a breast augmentation to kick off the new year! The professional dancer, who shares 3-year-old daughter Sage and 10-month-old daughter June with husband Sam Cusick, took to TikTok on Thursday, Dec. 26 to share her upcoming surgery plans with her followers.

“My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a breast augmentation,” Arnold, 30, said in her TikTok video. “Guys, I’m freaking out … but I’m also so excited. That is happening in, like, a little over two weeks.”

Arnold revealed that her breast augmentation would come just a few days after her 31st birthday, which she and Cusick planned to celebrate on a romantic getaway. “I am turning 31 on January 11, and Sam and I are going to Mexico for a little getaway,” she explained. “We’re doing three nights and then we get home. The next day, I am getting my breast augmentation. I am also getting a lift.”

Despite her excitement, Arnold admitted it’s been “a bit of a whirlwind” making plans for her surgery. “It’s just so many decisions and it’s hard that you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices,” she shared.

Arnold doesn’t doubt her decision to undergo an augmentation in general, however, as she “always knew” she wanted to go through with one. “It’s something I’m very excited about,” she explained. “I know there’s mixed opinions on this type of thing, and so I get it. … If it’s not for you, it’s not for you.”

Arnold then took to the comment section to answer one person who was curious how she would explain the procedure to her eldest daughter Sage. “Hahaha not sure how I will either quite yet,” Arnold replied.

The Season 25 winner of Dancing With the Stars stepped back after Season 30 to spend more time with her family. Ahead of Season 33, Arnold broke the news to her followers that she wouldn’t be returning to the ABC dance competition just yet, despite telling herself she wasn’t “done forever” when she left.

ABC/Eric McCandless

“It was just like, ‘This is what works for my life, and we’ll just take it one season at a time.’ That question – ‘Are you going back to Dancing With the Stars?’ – is so much more complex than just, like, me deciding whether or not I wanna do it,” she explained on TikTok in August. “I feel like some of you might know this, but some of you might not, that when it comes to the pros on Dancing With the Stars, you are never, ever guaranteed to be on the show. Ever.”

Arnold said she would have to wait to hear from producers about whether or not she would even be offered a contract, making it more of a “waiting game” than people imagine. “It’s not as simple as just me being like, ‘I wanna be on the show!’” she shared.