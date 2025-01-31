‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Before and After Look at Breast Augmentation

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is showing off the results of her breast augmentation. The dancer, 31, took to TikTok on Thursday, Jan. 30 to show a before-and-after look at her chest after going under the knife on just two weeks earlier.

In the video, Arnold shows off her profile before and after the surgery, earning the praise of her Dancing With the Stars family in the comment section. “They look SOOOO good!!! Babe so natural,” pro Emma Slater wrote, as pro Ezra Sosa chimed in, “THEY LOOK SO GOOD IM OBSESSED.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even pro Sasha Farber commented, teasing, “Wait the first one your hair is down and the second it’s up !!!! Right is that the difference !!!” Arnold responded with plenty of crying laughing emojis, writing, “Yes sash nailed it!”

Arnold, who shares 4-year-old daughter Sage and 20-month-old daughter June with husband Sam Cusick, previously had documented her augmentation on TikTok, writing in a video that while “everything went great,” her post-surgical self was “a sight to see.” While Arnold’s pain levels were tolerable, she immediately reported feeling “dizzy and nauseous” from the anesthesia, which was “rough” to come off of.

Arnold praised her daughters for being “so gentle” with her during her recovery, calling the little ones “the sweetest” as she shared a video of them softly cuddling her while she wore her recovery garments. Despite her recovery, Arnold wrote on TikTok the day after her surgery that she had “zero regrets” about going under the knife for her new implants.

lindsay arnold and matt james on DANCING WITH THE STARS (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)



The Mirrorball Trophy winner revealed in December that she had decided to go in for implants and a lift. “My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a breast augmentation,” Arnold said on TikTok at the time. “Guys, I’m freaking out … but I’m also so excited. That is happening in, like, a little over two weeks.”

As excited as she was for her new look, Arnold admitted it had been “a bit of a whirlwind” making plans for her surgery. “It’s just so many decisions and it’s hard that you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices,” she shared. Even so, the mother of two said she “always knew” she had wanted an augmentation. “It’s something I’m very excited about,” she gushed at the time. “I know there’s mixed opinions on this type of thing, and so I get it. … If it’s not for you, it’s not for you.”