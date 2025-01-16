‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off New Breast Implants After Fans Say She’ll ‘Regret’ Surgery

Lindsay Arnold is recovering from her breast augmentation surgery — and she has “zero regrets.” The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, took to social media to share updates from her recovery after going under the knife on Jan. 14.

In one TikTok shared on Jan. 15, Arnold responded to a commenter who encouraged her not to undergo the augmentation, saying that they “regret” their own. In her response video, Arnold revealed the recovery compression garment hiding underneath her PJs, playing over it the viral TikTok sound, “Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it. I’m not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it. … I did it.” Arnold captioned the TikTok, “New [cherry emoji] have entered the chat and zero regrets here.”

Arnold also gave her followers a more in-depth look at the surgical process, posting on TikTok a look at her preparations for surgery, which included a little dance moment with her surgeon. Arnold confirmed in the caption that “everything went great” with the procedure, joking that “Post surgery Lindsay is a sight to see.”

The dancer said her pain levels are tolerable, but that she felt “dizzy and nauseous” from the anesthesia. On her Instagram Story on Jan. 15, she admitted that “coming off the anesthesia was rough yesterday,” but that she had “slept great and feeling good.”

She followed up the update with a video cuddling her two daughters — 3-year-old daughter Sage and 10-month-old daughter June — whom she shares with husband Sam Cusick. “My girls have been so gentle with me, they are the sweetest,” she captioned the video.

Arnold shared her decision to get implants and a lift last month. “My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a breast augmentation,” Arnold said on TikTok at the time. “Guys, I’m freaking out … but I’m also so excited. That is happening in, like, a little over two weeks.”

As excited as she was, Arnold said it had been “a bit of a whirlwind” making plans for her surgery. “It’s just so many decisions and it’s hard that you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices,” she shared. Despite those feelings, the DWTS pro said she “always knew” she wanted the augmentation. “It’s something I’m very excited about,” she explained. “I know there’s mixed opinions on this type of thing, and so I get it. … If it’s not for you, it’s not for you.”