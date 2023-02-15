'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart Reveals She's Dating Her Former Partner

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant found love in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom! The pro dancer, 33, and CODA star, also 33, confirmed they're dating this Valentine's Day after placing fifth together during the most recent season of the Disney+ dance competition. Stewart confirmed her romance with her former partner on Instagram, posting a video of herself dancing with Durant set to Montell Fish's "Fall in Love with You."

Captioning the post simply with a heart, it didn't take long for Stewart's Dancing With the Stars family to show their support for the couple. DWTS pro Witney Carson wrote with heart-eyed emojis in the comment section, "Is this a soft launch??? love you both!!" as fellow pro Koko Iwasaki commented, "you already know how I feeeeeeeellllll." Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach were among other DWTS stars to share their love in the comments.

Durant also launched his relationship with the dancer on social media, posting a sweet selfie with his former partner. "My Valentine," he captioned the photo with a heart. "Happy Valentine's Day!" DWTS pro Emma Slater commented excitedly alongside heart emojis, "Ahhhhh there it is!!!! I love this SO MUCH!!!" Fellow pro Pasha Pashkov added, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!" while Durant's Season 31 competitor Wayne Brady added, "I knew it!!!!! Congrats!"

Stewart and Durant have left the details of when their romance started a secret from now, but the two have long had a special connection. Durant, who is deaf, previously revealed that Stewart had learned American Sign Language to better communicate with him when she learned he would be her partner for Season 31, and the two sparked romance rumors late last year when the actor shared on Instagram Live the sweet nickname he calls his now-girlfriend via text. "If we're texting, I call her B-shine," he gushed in December. "Because that's like the sign, it's the shine from my heart."

Durant and Stewart aren't the first pair to find love on Dancing With the Stars, which has a long list of couples who met in the ballroom, including Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, who met as partners during Season 25 in 2017 and tied the knot in August 2022. DWTS brothers Val Chmerkovskiy and Maks Chmerkovskiy also found love during their time on the show, marrying fellow dancers Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd, respectively.