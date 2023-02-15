'DWTS' Pro Confirms Relationship With Season 31 Partner

Love is in the air for one Dancing With the Stars pro and her Season 31 partner. On Valentine's Day, pro dancer Britt Stewart confirmed her relationship with Daniel Durant, who was her partner on the most recent season of the competition series. As Us Weekly noted, the pair came in fifth place with the win ultimately going to Charli D'Amelio.

Stewart and Durant made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. The pro dancer posted a video set to Montell Fish's "Fall In Love With You." In the clip, she can be seen filming as the CODA star dances around her. Stewart kept her caption for the post simple, sharing a red heart emoji and tagging Durant.

The pair's DWTS family couldn't help but gush over the post in the comments section. Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd, and Lindsay Arnold all responded with love-filled emojis. Fellow pro Koko Iwasaki also shared an excited emoji and added, "you already know how I feeeeeeeellllll." Wayne Brady, who competed on Season 31, commented, "I knew it!!!!! [heart emojis] Congrats!" Witney Carson, who competed alongside Brady, shared a question that was on everyone's mind, writing, "Is this a soft launch??? [heart-eyed emojis] love you both!!"

Stewart and Durant enjoyed a close bond when they competed on Season 31. The DWTS dancer even made an effort to learn sign language to help communicate with Durant, who is deaf. He told Us Weekly in September 2022 about his partner being such a quick study of American Sign Language, "She knows how to sign, she's learning how to sign. Before, my interpreter … he'd be there interpreting for us at practice, and now he fades away during practice and it's nice. She understands me."

"She's such a brilliant woman and she shows me her skills and it's amazing," he added about Stewart. "And she looked at me and I feel like I knew she could teach me." At the time, Stewart also opened up about their partnership to the outlet. She said that she was "really excited" about competing with Durant, adding, "I love when I am able to have story and passion and heart, and Daniel is all of that and more." After coming in fifth place during Season 31 of DWTS, Stewart and Durant embarked on the show's nationwide tour alongside their fellow competitors.