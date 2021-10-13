‘DWTS’ Pro Appears to Crawl Behind Tyra Banks and Viewers Go Wild

The latest episode of Dancing With the Stars proved to be quite the exciting one, as it was full of villainous routines, high scores, and a shocking double elimination. Although, there was a moment in particular that occurred midway through the episode that had many viewers doing a double-take. As Tyra Banks spoke to the camera, a man could be seen crawling across the stage towards the judges’ panel. It didn’t take long for fans to flock to Twitter to share their take on the fun live TV moment.

Banks could be seen introducing the next couple when the moment took place. As she was sharing an update with the camera, a man appeared to crawl from the left side of the stage. He made it over to the judges’ panel, which was on Banks’ right, before crawling even further across the stage all the while the host was none the wiser about what was going on behind her. While it was unclear who the man was at first, it is believed to have been pro Sasha Farber. The professional dancer was dressed as a cat and crawled across the stage later on during the episode following his performance with gymnast Suni Lee.

It’s safe to say that the whole crawling situation brought a dose of levity to the program. Read on to see how viewers responded to seeing the moment take place live.

Screaming

Some fans couldn’t believe what they were watching. As one viewer wrote, “Did a black cat just crawl across the stage or am I hallucinating?”

Asking the Right Questions

Another fan was asking all of the right questions after seeing what took place. They wanted to know who the individual was and why they chose that moment to crawl across the stage.

Can’t Be the Only One

Fans had to go to social media to double-check to make sure their eyes weren’t deceiving them when they saw the crawl take place. But, it definitely happened.

Sasha?

There was much speculation about who the individual was at first. However, fans eventually figured out that it was likely Farber.

Just Casual Things

It’s certainly not every day that you see a man dressed as a cat crawling across the floor. Only on DWTS!

Say What?

It seems like Farber might have some explaining to do. Fans want to know all about how the funny on-air moment happened.

Icing on the Cake

Disney Week is already a treat in and of itself on DWTS. To have a funny, live moment occur in the process? It’s the icing on the cake.