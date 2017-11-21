‘DWTS’ Fans Are Not Feeling Pitbull’s Finale Performance

Dancing with the Stars fans had an unexpected take on Pitbull’s guest Monday night performance.

The singer was there to sing his song “POR FAVOR” with Fifth Harmony, and the number went off without a hitch. However, fans were just not excited to see him grace the DWTS stage.

Many on Twitter cited the fact that he’s performed on the show multiple times before and his appearance just isn’t exciting. Other were just not feeling the song by “Mr. Worldwide” and the X Factor alums.

“Pitbull literally performs every final,” one fan wrote. “Time to get someone new.”

Another added they were “muting Pitbull and Fifth Harmony’s performance.”

See some of the reactions below.

Yuck Pitbull literally performs every final…. time to get someone new #DWTS — Jessica (@blownxawayx94) November 21, 2017

muting pitbull and fifth harmony’s performance oops #DWTS — elizabeth 🚀 (@bundleofshows) November 21, 2017

Oh god, Pitbull again? #DWTS — S A L V Δ (@Salva501) November 21, 2017

Random Pitbull performance? Mute.#DWTS — Brittany Van Dyke (@StrangeLikeMe92) November 21, 2017

I’m gonna sound really annoying when I say this but why tf is pitbull always on this show and why do the female pros dance so sexy with him 😑 #dwts — G a b b y (@xxjonaslovato) November 21, 2017

Dancing With the Stars‘ two-part season finale will air Monday and Tuesday at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.