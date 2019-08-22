‘DWTS’: Nikki Bella Teases Artem Chigvintsev’s Future ‘Beyond the Ballroom’ After He Exits Series

Artem Chigvintsev may not be tearing up the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars, but girlfriend Nikki Bella has never had more faith in her former dance partner. Following the reveal Wednesday that Chigvintsev, along with reigning pro champion Sharna Burgess, would not be returning to Season 28, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to tease Chigvintsev’s future “beyond the ballroom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 21, 2019 at 2:51pm PDT

“One door may have closed but SO many are about to open up for you [Artem],” she wrote alongside a photo of the two from their time on the show together. “You are so talented even beyond the ballroom. You are the definition of a class act. And any task that was ever given to you, even if it was frustrating or difficult, you never complained and always kept a smile on your face.”

“The world is about to see the talent that has been hidden within you for so long!” she continued. “I can’t wait to see what’s next for you Artem! Can’t wait for us all to experience your new journey with you! Keep smiling my A!”

The pro dancer clearly appreciated the kind words, responding, “You all I need.”

Chigvintsev has also addressed his absence from Season 28 on Instagram, writing, “I just want to say how sad it makes me feel not to be part of Season 28 of DWTS. It’s been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today.”

“What I will miss the most is working along side my coworkers, the heroes of the show,” he continued. “I want to wish them and their new celebrity partners the best of luck this season! I want you all to make it better than it ever was before!”

Going on to thank the fans for their “love,” “connection” and “support,” the pro concluded, “You all have no idea how much I will miss you all this season! I’m already missing you all so much! Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night! Good luck to everyone on Seasons 28!”

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard, Getty