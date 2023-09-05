'DWTS' Judge Emotionally Reveals Final Email From Late Len Goodman

Bruno Tonioli is remembering his fellow Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman. During a Friday appearance on ABC's Live with Kelly and Mark ahead of the ABC dancing competition's Season 32 premiere this fall, Tonioli emotionally opened up about Goodman's April death as he shared the final email the late DWTS host sent him.

A Dancing With the Stars staple from 2005 until exit from the series at the end of Season 31, Goodman passed away on April 22, 2023 at the age of 78 following a battle with bone cancer. Although Goodman kept his cancer battle private, having not previously revealed his diagnosis, Good man told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he "knew" Goodman was sick. Tonioli, who added that he "knew well before and he wanted to be completely private and I totally [understand]," grew emotional as he went on to share an email he received from Goodman just prior to his death, telling Ripa and Consuelos, "I wasn't expecting [his death] to happen so soon and I actually got an email from him when it was announced that I was doing Britain's Got Talent."

"Then it ended with a 'Thank you,'" Tonioli said of the "very nice" email. "I actually, I can't [speak about it] because Len would hate doing this. He'd be like, 'Oh, get up, Bruno. You're a lucky man and we had a great life. We had a great time, enjoy! Make every day count and have a good time.' And that's his spirit, so we have to celebrate him because the life he would want is [that]."

Shortly following Goodman's passing, Tonioli joined the chorus of celebrities, dancers, and fans to pay tribute to the famed professional ballroom dancer. On Instagram, Tonioli shared a photo of himself and Goodman smiling while in an embrace, writing in the caption, "Heart broken [sic] my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend [Len Goodman] passed away. "I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together [Strictly Come Dancing] [Dancing With the Stars]. [There] will never be anyone like you we will miss you."

The upcoming season of DWTS will mark the show's first without Goodman. Goodman, Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba were the show's legacy panel of judges. Prior to his passing, Goodman announced his retirement as head judge in November 2022. Season 32 will feature a panel of judges including Inaba, Tonioli, and Derek Hough, with Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro set to co-host.