‘DWTS’ Legend Officially Returns After Firing

After too long away, a Dancing With the Stars legend was officially welcomed back to the ballroom on Tuesday night.

Tom Bergeron, the longtime host of DWTS, returned for “20th Birthday Party” theme night. He helped introduce the show and then joined the judges panel (Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli) as guest judge for the night.

Bergeron’s exit from the show was famously bungled by the minds behind the show and Disney/ABC. Bergeron hosted for 28 seasons and was fired as producers suddenly tried to shake up the show in 2020. (They also fired co-host Erin Andrews.) Tyra Banks replaced him for three seasons, subjecting the show to fan backlash and a bit too many live blunders.

Alfonso Ribiero eventually joined Banks before fully replacing her, much to fans’ (and Bergeron’s) excitement. After some behind-the-scenes shakeups, it now appears Bergeron is officially back in the DWTS family.

He was ecstatic to be on the panel, encouraging celebs/pros to give him “goosebumps” with their routines. The comedian also quipped that he would be trying to avoid sustained a concussion from the always-moving Bruno Tonoili.

As one moved fan said on X, “seeing tom bergeron back on my screen just feels so right.”

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Dancing With the Stars airs live via ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch ABC for free by using a digital antenna tuned to your local affiliate station.

Past episodes stream on Disney+ and Hulu afterward. Dance routines are also posted on the show’s official YouTube account.