New Erin Andrews Update Proves Her Career Is Going Stronger Than Ever 5 Years After ‘DWTS’ Firing

Erin Andrews is doing just fine without Dancing With The Stars.

The TV personality, who co-hosted the series from 2014 to 2019 with Tom Bergeron before both were ousted, has signed a new deal with Fox Sports and will continue her role as the lead sideline reporter for the network’s NFL coverage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both Andrews and her coworker/friend Charissa Thompson—who jointly host the podcast The Calm Down with Erin and Charissa—are set to return to Fox Sports. The two signed “lucrative” contract extensions, according to a new report from Front Office Sports. While Andrews is a sideline reporter, Thompson hosts the pre-game shows for both Fox and Amazon in their NFL coverage.

A graphic posted by NFL on Fox confirmed Andrews’ return, showing her alongside fellow stars Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, and fellow sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi.

IT'S HERE! 🚨



The 2025 @NFLonFOX regular season schedule highlights the league's elite NFC roster combined with more key AFC teams than ever before 👏



A fan favorite, AMERICA'S GAME OF THE WEEK returns with marquee showdowns including Eagles-Chiefs, Lions-Bengals,… pic.twitter.com/l6GdcSw4YB — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 15, 2025

While Andrews and Thompson are staying on, there’s plenty of changes coming to Fox’s NFL coverage.

For example, 81-year-old ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson announced he was retiring from television this past March. Reporter Laura Okmin, one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in NFL history, said to Front Office Sports that she turned down an offer to return to Fox to focus on her new company GALvanize, which trains female sports reporters.

It’ll be a busy season for NFL on FOX, as the network will host 11 doubleheaders this season—the most of any NFL TV partner, ever.