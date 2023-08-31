Oscar-Winner Set for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Cast

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 is just around the corner, and it's now reported that an Oscar-winning actress is set to join the cast. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mira Sorvino will be a competitor in the new season of DWTS. The full roster of celebrities and professional dancers is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Sorvino is most well-known for her work in films like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Mighty Aphrodite, the latter of which she received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture. She also has done quite a bit of TV work, appearing in shows such as Falling Skies, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and Starz's ghostly-comedy Shining Vale, of which she remains a main cast member. She also recently appeared in the action-drama movie Sound of Freedom, alongside Jim Caviezel and Bill Camp.

The news of Sorvino's DWTS casting comes as pro dancer Witney Carson has revealed that she won't be returning for Season 32. Carson recently took to TikTok to share the news with her fans and followers. "This was not a decision that we took lightly," the 29-year-old dance pro said in a video posted on Sunday.

"We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season," she continued. "As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it." Carson — who previously won the mirrorball trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro in 2014 — recently had a second baby, 3-month-old Jet, with husband Carson McAllister, with whom she also shares a 2-year-old son, Leo. "You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," she went on to say. "Leo's at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn't had that ever since he's been born. We're just really trying to give him that right now."

In a very surprising movie, it was previously announced that Dancing With the Stars will be heading back to ABC. The show initially aired on the network every year since its 2005 inception but was exclusively moved to Disney+ for Season 31 in 2022. In May, Vulture reported that the hit competition series will once again call ABC its home. The news came weeks after it was announced that host Tyra Bank exited DWTS. It was later revealed that former Dancing With The Stars dance pro — and two-time series champ — Julianne Hough will be taking her place as host alongside Ribeiro, who is returning as co-host of Season 32.