'DWTS' Fans Are Sounding off About Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Ahead of Season Premiere

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on Monday. But, as fans are well aware, the newest season will be without longtime DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. In an effort to move the show in a new "creative direction," the show has tapped Tyra Banks to take over hosting duties. While fans have been sounding off on these changes ever since they were initially reported, they are, once again, speaking out about how Bergeron and Andrews will not be a part of DWTS' Season 29 premiere.

Bergeron announced the news himself back in July. At the time, he took to Twitter to let his fans know that he was not asked back for DWTS' next season. He wrote, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." It was later reported that Andrews would also not be brought back for Season 29. Shortly they announced this news, DWTS revealed that Banks would be the new host of the dancing competition (she will also serve as an executive producer).

Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about this casting change. And, in advance of the show's premiere on Monday, those fans are still sharing their feelings about a Bergeron and Andrews-less DWTS season.