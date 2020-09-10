Dancing With the Stars will return for its 29th season on Monday, but fans still aren't ready to let go of the past. The DWTS season will see a total refresh when it comes to hosts. Tom Bergeron and his co-host, Erin Andrews, are officially out. Tyra Banks has been brought in as the sole host of the series. This change is major, and viewers aren't too pleased.

The ABC program's Twitter account tweeted out a simple inquiry on Tuesday, writing, "Who are you most excited to see in the ballroom?! Let us know." Instead of answering earnestly, many Twitter users blasted the show, demanding to see Bergeron and Andrews reinstated. Scroll through to see some of the heated reactions.