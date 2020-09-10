'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Still Mad About Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Exit
Dancing With the Stars will return for its 29th season on Monday, but fans still aren't ready to let go of the past. The DWTS season will see a total refresh when it comes to hosts. Tom Bergeron and his co-host, Erin Andrews, are officially out. Tyra Banks has been brought in as the sole host of the series. This change is major, and viewers aren't too pleased.
The ABC program's Twitter account tweeted out a simple inquiry on Tuesday, writing, "Who are you most excited to see in the ballroom?! Let us know." Instead of answering earnestly, many Twitter users blasted the show, demanding to see Bergeron and Andrews reinstated. Scroll through to see some of the heated reactions.
It would be Tom Bergeron, but your idiot move of firing him and hiring Tyra made that impossible. Also, quit using Derek Hough as bait to get viewers to tune in. We want Tom!— Jeremy (@Jer1190) September 9, 2020
I feel the exact same way!! I’m gonna miss @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews so much!— Libbi Purvis (@libbi31637) September 9, 2020
Not watching! You lost me when you removed @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews .. You know you've messed up that's why you went out and got @derekhough ..I love Derek and will continue watching him on @worldofdance but won't be back to dwts.— Toni (@tmshaf) September 8, 2020
No one. I’m sorry, but your change of hosts was the absolute wrong decision. This started as a good show - you have now made it political and no fun any longer. I will miss the judges. But I won’t be watching.— Dr. Sandy Colvard (@DrSandyGC) September 9, 2020
Does anyone know why Tom and Erin were let go? Seriously? Honestly this cast is grasping at straws. Carole Baskin? Really? It’s a good thing there’s no audience because she’d be booed every episode😂however I predict she will be gone after one dance😂— zookeeper94 (@Zookeeper1994) September 9, 2020
You are correct. Bring them back please!— JulzJG (@MrsArtTeacher) September 9, 2020
Let’s just say, IF I watch it will for @SharnaBurgess @jessemetcalfe @VernonDavis85 @SashaFarber @EmmaSlaterDance just to name a few, but I’m still on the fence without @Tom_Bergeron @ErinAndrews and not over my excitement to see 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vOHic4dTFv— Audrey Nowotny (@AudreyKing02) September 9, 2020