'DWTS': Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Competed While Separated During Season 31

Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were a fan-favorite love story on the dancing competition series. But sadly, as earlier reports noted, Slater has filed for divorce from Farber after 5 years together, with their separation beginning in April 2022.

According to The Blast, Slater cites "irreconcilable differences" and the split has been described as "amicable" between the couple. Though there isn't likely to be a fight in court between the dancing pros, it doesn't seem that they'd be fighting if they did sit in a courtroom.

The pair had been competing in the last season of the reality series, a fitting detail considering it is where they got engaged live in front of the cameras. The couple had their engagement live on October 2016, making fans gush over their chemistry. They didn't air the wedding in 2018, but it is clear the show was an integral part of their coupling.

Slater was asked about performing and working on the show while separated, explaining the situation to Extra. "I think it's been a challenging year for a lot of people," Slater told the outlet. "For me, I just kind of surround myself with a lot of friends and just try to uplift and do the best I can, and I really do think that that's the same for almost everybody."

There were no signs that the former couple was frigid or at each other's throats. It just seems like their relationship just ran its course. Slater even shared an Instagram Live video of Farber and his partner, actress Selma Blair. The actress' emotional journey was emotional on its own, so it does act as an important diversion from their own lives.

Farber and Slater have both been living their lives happily since their split made headlines. Farber shared a great Valentine's Day post, seeming to put out a visual resume of sorts about his household qualities. "Happppy Valentine's Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out," he wrote.

Slater on the other hand is enjoying some time in the sunshine in Florida. The dancing pro has been bikini-clad this weekend and seems to be enjoying some off-time from Dancing With the Stars.